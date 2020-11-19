By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have been reviewing misunderstandings that people have regarding various aspects of estate planning.
Two additional errors in understandings regarding trusts include; 1) the fact that many people mistakenly believe that trusts can provide protection from creditors. This is not true for the great majority of trusts.
Usually a revocable trust is created and it does not shield your assets from creditors; and 2) Another commonly held belief is that probate will not be required if you have a trust.
Although this statement is true if you place all of your assets into the trust, the problem is that many people spend the money to create the trust, then they do not put all assets into it.
The result is that a probate may be required for just those few assets that you failed to place in the trust. Often those are a few mineral interests or stocks previously inherited from a family member.
MYTH – If I title all my assets jointly with my children I don’t need to worry about any estate planning.
Another major area of misunderstanding is joint ownership. Many people assume that if they title everything in joint names they have put in place a complete plan. This is certainly not true for several reasons:
1. Joint ownership can be with or without survivorship. If your title does not include “joint with right of survivorship,” then you, yourself, own a portion of the property in your own name and you would need a probate to pass title from your estate to your beneficiaries.
2. Joint ownership does not remove assets from your estate for estate taxes. If, for example, you own a home or property joint with survivorship, the state of Oklahoma may require that the entire value be charged against your estate.
3. Joint property may count against your allowable assets for qualification under Medicaid. In some instances, the entire value of a joint account is included in your asset base because you could cash out the entire account and keep the full amount as your own.
4. Joint property may be subject to creditor attack. The logic here is the same, if you have access to the money or asset, then you control it and therefore your creditors can attach it. Planning for protection of your assets can help prevent this situation. Asset protection planning is one part of a complete estate plan.
MYTH – I have a Will so we will not need a probate.
In fact, just the opposite is true. If your will provides for the transfer of assets that you own, then the only way for title to pass will be as a result of a court order in a probate action.
In the last week, I have had two instances in which people very honestly believed that because they had a will and because that will carefully defined to whom their property should pass upon their death, they would avoid probate. This is not true.
A will does not avoid probate. It only documents your wishes so that the probate court can insure that everything goes to those you have named.
Other estate planning tools are available and must be used if you want to avoid probate.
