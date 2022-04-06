National stages and a look back

By Tim Smith
“…and in all arts it is training that brings art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
Last week I shared some of the history of summer theater production in this country, and if you will indulge me, I would now like to make it a bit more personal as I share my experiences on summer stages across four states, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma covering the decade +1, 1967-1978.
In further retrospection, the experiences were a foundation for a lifetime in the arts and a career in human resource administration, training, community and non-profit development.
Remember, similar idyllic summers launched many an actor into the trade, and mine was just as much fun as you’ll see in the films of Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Gene Kelly and others.
It is all about the development of talent. “Hey kids, let’s do a musical!” And so, we did.
Summer 1967: During the last summer of my Illinois high school tenure, and just after graduation, our visionary director of vocal music decided that he wanted a way to bring audiences into the program who may not have had an opportunity to see the previous school year’s work.
The end result was the staging of a musical in the multi-tiered chorus room using multiple casts for each character.
As I recall, we each had an opportunity to perform at least once, and one of the highlights was the fact that colleagues who did not have an opportunity to perform in a leading and/or featured character role in the limited (offerings) main season, had the opportunity to gain that experience, thus preparing them for the coming school year.
Summers 1970-1972: When I was beginning my teaching career, I had the opportunity to spend three straight summer seasons at The Mule Barn Theatre in a small Missouri town near the Iowa border. My first year, actors from as far away as Florida were a part of the company, and that tradition was sustained so that after my seasons had passed.
The Mule Barn would eventually become an Equity (the actors/stage managers union) stop. That transformation took less than a decade to materialize as I recall.
To show the scope of work in my three years, I had a major/supporting role in nine productions, and that included a folk opera.
Audiences came to this place of rural country charm from as far away as Omaha, Nebraska.
Summer 1976: After completing my Master's in Theater at the University of Arkansas, I worked for their summer theater program as an information and marketing coordinator by day, and as an actor by night, performing in three productions including the musical, Man of LaMancha.
This period would also serve as a launch pad for my professional work as some of us in that company would travel to a major casting call in Virginia that annually held auditions for performers who would eventually work in outdoor, summer theatre, dinner theatre and other entertainment venues. I would land a professional contract from this event.
Summers 1977-1978: During the latter part of my graduate work, one of the theater professors, a well-known/often produced playwright and author had done previous work with the Trail of Tears outdoor drama in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and he landed a casting call where a few of us were hired for its upcoming season in major/supporting roles. I returned for a second season in 1978, right before moving to Hollywood with the goal of working in film and television.
I invite you to travel to other sources that will provide you with information on the number of summer programs that continue to provide training grounds for those that we see today in all areas of the performance art.
Back to the coast – the west coast: The management team at the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, California assembled via Zoom for their regular meeting a few weeks ago and as there was nothing new to report directly on the rollout of their 2022 production schedule, which is offering three shows, I traveled to their website and was drawn into the City of Chino Master Plan, and the “two arts related interactions . . .“
Live theater remains a vital part of Chino’s future, and that is because of the work CCT has done over the past 38 years. Stay engaged as CCT is moving forward.
Connecting, through art, in our town.
(For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby)
