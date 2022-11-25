Native nations focus of ECU lecture

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Dr. Cornel Pewewardy will deliver a lecture at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at East Central University in Ada in the Raymond Estep Multimedia Center inside the Bill S. Cole University Center.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
The lecture, entitled “Rebuilding Native Nations in Oklahoma: Strategies for Governance and Development,” will provide a critical examination of governance and development challenges facing sovereign Native Nations in the state of Oklahoma.
Pewewardy will share lessons learned from more than two decades of community-based research by the Native Nations Institute.
The lecture will explore what is and isn’t working for Native Nations and why Nations work to reclaim control over their affairs and create vibrant futures of their own design.
Pewewardy (Comanche-Kiowa), is professor emeritus in indigenous studies at Portland State University and professor of practice in the School of Education at Kansas State University.
Dr. Pewewardy’s research explores theoretical and philosophical foundations of postcolonial Indigenous research paradigms.
This event is sponsored by ECU’’s NASNTI program and the Native American Student Association.
For more information about this event, contact Steven Martin, Director of the NASNTI REACHE Program, at scmartin@ecok.edu or 580-559-5321.
