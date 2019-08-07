Nearly rodeo time in PV

It's the 75th anniversary of the Heritage Days Rodeo coming to Pauls Valley next week.
The rodeo's two-day run has an 8 p.m. start time on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Up Rodeo Arena.
The action of mutton busting is set to 7 p.m. at the arena with sign-up starting at 5:30 p.m.
A rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
A monthly food pantry for dogs and cats is set to soon roll around at Pauls Valley's animal clinic.
Offered by the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, the next pet pantry is scheduled for next week on Aug. 13.
The pantry is held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter at 405-238-1303.
The local shelter's next sign up day for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is 10 a.m. Sept. 3.
Sign up for the clinic at the shelter is normally the first business day of the month.
An animal center in nearby Sulphur has announced there are still openings for a spay and neuter clinic coming up later this month.
The openings are for dogs on Aug. 17 at the DOAV Spay/Neuter Center located at 622 Oaklawn in Sulphur
There are also openings for both dogs and cats set for clinics scheduled for Sept. 7 and Sept. 28.
The cost to spay or neuter your pet is based on a sliding scale with most applicants paying $45 for a cat and $50 for a dog under 40 pounds.
Vaccinations are also offered at reduced rates to spayed or neutered animals.
The Sulphur center is now partnering with Food for Pets, a 501 (C)3 non-profit, based in Ardmore, which provides free food and spay neuter services for qualifying families and individuals. The phone number for this is 580-220-0609.
