Nearly show time for theater group

Only a handful of tickets are left for the next live play from the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group.
It's the comedy-mystery play “Death and Taxes” written by Pat Cook.
The dinner-theatre play will come the nights of June 17-19 at The Judges Inn, 519 North Ash.
Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. as the play will begin at 7 p.m. each of the three nights.
Tickets for the three-night event are $50 for dinner and the show, which are now available at the law office of Garvin Agee Carlton, P.C..
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door as seating is limited because the number for dinner has to be planned in advance.
Director Renée Mackey-Myler says it's an audience participation play and because the venue is small, it will be “pleasantly intimate.”
Audience members will be given the opportunity to check over the “evidence” during intermission and the sheriff will be available for questions.
The cast right includes Jay Carlton as Eddie King (editor of the Hendrick’s Herald), Corey Miner as Wesley Thorne (Sheriff), Larry Balcerak as Carl Johansen (local citizen), Kathleen Lyles (mayor of Hendricks), Rita Hines-Fryar as Cora Sedgwick (nosey neighbor), Hannah Ford as Lydia Kleft (city hall secretary), Kathleen Carlton as Evelyn Martindale (high school drama teacher), Jeanne Balcerak as Mattie Johansen (Carl’s wife) and Ronnie Patton as Dr. Bishop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.