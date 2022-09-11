Never stop praying

Prayer is hearing from and communicating with God.
It is hard to have a relationship with someone if you never talk; the same goes for our relationship with God. If there is no communication, there is no relationship, and to be successful in our prayer life, we must have a prayer life.
“pray without ceasing,” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
There are lots of different ways we can pray.
We can pray in front of people, by ourselves, out loud, and even pray without saying a word: we can pray by kneeling, standing, sitting, lying down, or even driving.
God hears our prayers wherever and however we say them.
Just look at some of the places that people in the Bible prayed: Jonah prayed from the stomach of a whale. Daniel prayed in a den of lions. David prayed in a cave in the wilderness. Peter prayed both on the water and in it after he sank.
Wherever you are, God will hear your prayer.
The key is to pray as often as possible in the morning, afternoon, and evening.
“pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17–18)
We need to be aware that wherever we go, we stand in the presence of God. We are never alone. God is with us, and we can communicate with Him and have a conversation with Him any time we want, and the best part is that God can do the same.
That is the point of our prayer life.
It is communicating with God, not just asking what He can do to improve our life or eliminate the problems in our lives. Even though those things are important, they cannot be our focus; we cannot only talk to God when we need something.
God wants to be a part of our lives from when we get up to when we go to bed. He wants to know when we are happy, sad, thankful, frustrated, lonely, or need advice.
God is always there to lead and guide us throughout the day.
If you want to take your relationship with God to a new level, make prayer a vital and regular part of your life.
Start talking to God throughout your day and see what a difference it will make in your life.
Will you start talking to God throughout your day today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the communication I can, and do have with You. You are my Father in heaven and Your love is endless. I will communicate with You throughout my day as I know it will and does make a difference in my life. In everything, I will give thanks, and I will pray without ceasing. Thank You for Your forever listening ear. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.