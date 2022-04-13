Never too late, to have seen everything!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: January, 2006
“…in all arts it is training that brings art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
Just returned from our cruise and over the next few weeks, some observations, from the veranda, and beyond.
But first, and due to those travel parameters, this is already a very old, and sad story.
Flash backwards: Academy Awards evening. Right before we left, and it was rather late that evening, I happened to be scanning Facebook for random news on who might be taking home an Oscar when I learned that actor Will Smith had walked up on the stage and slapped (and it looked hard from my vantage point), the face of comedian Chris Rock for comments he had made toward Mr. Smith’s wife.
I have had some time to contemplate the event, and here is what I have determined: in the period of a nearly total breakdown of civility, good manners and tasteful commentary, what should we have expected? The producers of these programs know exactly who they are asking to make these presentations, or to provide ‘entertainment’ between camera set ups, commercials, etc. With no ‘rules’, I am surprised it has not happened earlier. Sadly, another line has been crossed.
Note: At the time of this initial draft, no charges had been filed. (*)
I had the pleasure of attending “a friend of the library” function and the guest author, Paulette Jiles, discussed the creative process.
She addressed inquiries from the audience and when she was relating experiences around her novel, News of the World, she was asked, (and since we are in a film frame of mind), if she had any input into the creation of the subsequent screenplay and she said that she had not. She did seem more at ease when relating that the star of the film, Tom Hanks, had called her to visit about his upcoming portrayal of the book/film’s lead character, Captain Kidd.
Sail away: And now, let’s talk sailing the ocean blue – and it truly was, and a bit cool in the Nassau waters as I discovered when diving in to enjoy my first snorkeling experience in many years. Once I recovered from that shock, I was able to enjoy the beauty of creation, the colors of the fish and reef was not to be believed.
Our last stop was in Key West, and President Truman’s retreat/residence was impressive, like stepping back in time.
For you writers, after visiting the home of Ernest Hemmingway, I was able to sit at the bar @ Sloppy Joes where he was a frequent guest in the late '30s, and actually did a bit of writing. “Papa” sidled up next to me and asked what I was doing, in spirt.
Upcoming: Pleased to report that the next production of the newly formed Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta is the comic opera classic, Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” staged at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24th at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
From the Sinfonietta’s website: Garvincountysings.weebly.com – “The opera’s official premiere was in New York City in 1879, where the show was well received by both audiences and critics…The story concerns a character named Frederic, who having completed his 21st year, is released from his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates.”
Fun awaits, so head off to obtained advanced tickets at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce and they can also be purchased at the door.
Break a “wooden leg, me hearties!”
(*) Note: “The Board (of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement on Friday (April 8, 2022)…The action we are taking today…is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy…We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted”: (Source: CNN).
Let us hope.
Connecting, in my generation, through art.
[For Otis: 1926- [1968]-2021: A Broadway Baby]
