New abortion law survives court challenge

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
In the last legislative session, I ran House Bill 1904, which protects the lives of unborn babies and their mothers by ensuring only board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists perform abortions. The bill passed and was signed into law by the governor in April. It's set to become effective Nov. 1.
The new law was challenged in court, but I'm grateful a district judge ruled it can still take effect.
Abortion rights advocates say this bill will be catastrophic to the ability of women to access abortion services in our state by immediately disqualifying more than half of the doctors performing this procedure.
For that, I'm glad as well. I fully hope to save the lives of unborn babies.
But if abortions do occur, we must ensure we at least protect the mother's life. The only way to do this is to require the physician performing this procedure to be board-certified.
Sources indicate that over half the abortions in the state are provided by physicians that are not OB/GYN board certified. This is not too much to ask of those who perform a procedure that takes at least one life each time it is performed.
On a separate topic, the House has held numerous interim studies. The Public Health Committee, which I chair, has held three studies to date.
• IS21-092, by Rep. Jeff Boatman, focused on building a comprehensive continuum of care model for those experiencing a mental health crises.
The study took a look at existing mental health services and what is needed to help those suffering grief and trauma.
• IS21-021, by Rep. Josh West, focused on behavioral health workforce solutions. Rep. West said he scheduled this study after Oklahoma voters last summer approved Medicaid expansion.
He explained that with more people coming onto the system but the same number of providers, he knew that in some areas, particularly in rural Oklahoma, there may be access issues to therapists and other behavioral health specialists.
• IS21-057, by Rep. Chad Caldwell, explored the health and cost-savings benefits of direct primary care for patients and the state health care system as a whole.
Several physicians during the study explained how the current health care system, run by corporations and insurers, is set up to bill patients for office visits and other procedures regardless of whether or not they need the care.
They said a direct primary care system would work more efficiently in meeting a patient's true needs, saving perhaps millions of dollars.
I've learned since being elected that being a legislator is a full time job. There is plenty of work going on at the Capitol even outside of the legislative session, whether its interim studies, or committee work to oversee the spending of America Rescue Plan Act funds or other tasks.
This is in addition to ongoing work in our district as I meet with constituents and groups to ensure people's needs are being met. It's a busy time, but it's work I'm grateful to perform.
If I can be of help to you in any way, please contact me at (405) 557-7365 or Cynthia.Roe@OKHouse.gov.
(Cynthia Roe serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Garvin and McClain counties.)
