New Air Evac base comes to region

Seminole, Oklahoma is home to Air Evac Lifeteam’s newest emergency air medical transport base.
While the new base is under construction, air medical transport services will be offered 12 hours a day, seven days a week to the communities of Seminole County and the surrounding regions with plans to switch to a 24-hour operation in the coming months
“We are incredibly proud to be joining the community of Seminole,” said Ben McFarland, program director for the new base.
“We look forward to strengthening our service to residents and serving as a trusted partner in care for local EMS agencies, first responders and hospital employees.”
McFarland said the Seminole base is staffed by highly trained and experienced pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics, and is maintained by on-site aircraft maintenance technicians.
The Bell 206 helicopter operated at this base is medically-configured and equipped with the latest avionics and safety features.
Air Evac operates throughout the state of Oklahoma with additional air medical bases located in Ada, Henryetta, Cushing and Ardmore.
The proximity of these bases to Seminole allows for additional air transport coverage in the community when an asset is already in service on another call.
Air Evac is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states.
Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pay is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.