The Peak Dispensary, which has a location in Pauls Valley, has announced the naming of a new chief executive officer.
Blake Cantrell has been appointed to head up The Peak Dispensary, an Oklahoma based chain of franchised- and corporate-owned medical cannabis dispensaries.
One of those dispensaries is on the local side as The Valley Dispensary is at 20170 S. Indian Meridian Road in Pauls Valley.
As CEO, Cantrell will work to facilitate the leadership transition and oversee the company's continued expansion.
“I'm truly honored to lead this incredible company,” Cantrell said.
“We are experiencing rapid growth in our business, with plans to open numerous locations inside the next few months.
“We have a responsibility to exceed the expectations of our patients and our communities, and I’m confident we are now in a great position to fulfill those needs by continuing to focus on creating a successful and community-oriented culture at The Peak.”
Cantrell succeeds Corbin Wyatt, who was removed from his position as CEO by The Peak’s board of directors, which believed Wyatt’s management and leadership of The Peak Dispensary did not align with the “culture, values and needs” of the company’s rapidly growing business.
Peak President Phillip Mazaheri echoes today's excitement felt within the company.
“Looking ahead, The Peak will continue to build on our momentum by supporting and expanding our franchise presence, creating meaningful local relationships, and ensuring we have the resources in place to deliver the value and service that our patients expect and deserve,” Mazaheri said.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to enrich the quality of life in our communities. That’s what is most important.”
Other Peak locations are at Quail Springs in Oklahoma City, Noble and Moore with plans to open new sites in 2020 at Bricktown and North May in Oklahoma City, Edmond and McAlester.
