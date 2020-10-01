New Chamber member
Obituaries
David E. Wall passed peacefully of natural causes on September 9 of natural causes. He attended Pauls Valley High School where he earned his varsity letter in raising hell and graduated in 1960.
Barbara Hagist of Pauls Valley passed away September 24, 2020.
- Baby shot in arm by accident
- MATC gets new home grown boss
- County at 49 active cases.
- Garvin County Public Records
- Charges come after accidental gunshot
- Pauls Valley Homecoming Parade
- Active cases still below 50 in County
- Panthers fall to Lone Grove in district action
- Chamber president to step down
- ECU jazz concert adds local touch
