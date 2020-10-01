New chamber member

A unique business has become the newest member of Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce. York Janitorial Supplies & Equipment, 311 E. Grant # C, has opened up local shop. Owner Robert York has 21 years experience in this area and can provide your company with top quality products and equipment for all facility needs, whether it's custodial, security or worker safety related. Call 405-331-0916.

