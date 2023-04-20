New chamber member

The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce formally welcomes Valir Hospice to the business community. Valir provides hospice services, including personal end-of-life care and support to terminally ill patients and their families. Their work includes personalized medical care, pain management, and emotional, psychosocial and spiritual care. Valir is located at 112A Burr Avenue in Pauls Valley. The phone is 405-609-3636 or online at Valir.com.