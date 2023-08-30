Treating patients in his hometown is just what Dr. Tobey Chase Bray Hatton had in mind when he joined a dental office in Pauls Valley this summer.
It was just a few weeks ago when Dr. Hatton became an associate of Dr. James Ward, DDS, in his office at 112 North Oak in PV.
For Dr. Hatton it’s about caring for patients and being home.
“This is an opportunity to come home to Pauls Valley,” Dr. Hatton says.
“I grew up over by Whitebead. My family for four generations has been in the Pauls Valley area.”
With his parents also growing up here, Dr. Hatton was born in Arkansas and came to PV with his family when he was four years old. He attended Whitebead School for several grades before getting some home-schooling.
In college he graduated at the “top of my class” at East Central University in Ada. He received the highest award to a graduating senior in 2013.
He then spent some time working in the oil fields and other jobs before making the decision to study dentistry.
Dr. Hatton graduated from dental school in 2022 and spent a year working as a clinical assistant at the College of Dentistry at OU Health Science Center in Oklahoma City.
He joined Dr. Ward’s office in July.
“I’ll be another doctor working with Dr. Ward treating patients.”
Working with a dentist he has so much in common with is another thing that is clearly exciting for Dr. Hatton.
“He grew up in Pauls Valley, went to ECU and graduated from the College of Dentistry,” Dr. Hatton said about Dr. Ward.
“We have an almost identical educational background. I’m very excited about this opportunity for me to join his practice and have a similar mindset when it comes to treating patients.
“It’s a great fit.”
Away from his dental work Dr. Hatton is active in his church, especially when it comes to music.
For the past five years he’s played guitar and bass at the House Church and another 10 years before that at Cornerstone Church.
“I’m active in the community over at the House Church.”
