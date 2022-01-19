New district boundaries take effect in November

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
Every 10 years, the Oklahoma Legislature is required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to ensure equal representation as population shifts according to the U.S. Census.
Census data was delayed this year, forcing the Legislature to hold a special session in November to finalize new district boundaries for all state House and Senate seats as well as the state's five congressional districts.
Those boundaries will become effective after the November 2022 elections.
That gets a bit tricky as candidates for political office in the November elections will be reaching out to voters in their new boundaries even while still serving constituents in their original districts.
House District 20 is a suburban/rural district that currently represents the cities of Asher, Blanchard, Byars, Cole, Etowah, Goldsby, Lexington, Newcastle, Noble, Norman, Paoli, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Rosedale, Slaughterville and Wanette in Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
When new boundaries take effect in November 2022, we lose Garvin and Pottawatomie counties and the communities of Asher, Byars, Etowah, Lexington Rosedale and Wanette. We pick up all of population of Cole and the town of Washington.
Compared to preliminary maps enacted in May, the district shifts further north, taking in more of McClain and Cleveland County than before.
Again, as I stated earlier, our current district boundaries are in effect until after the November election, and I'm happy to still serve the constituents who originally elected me to office until that time. I'm excited to meet new friends going forward.
To accomplish the process of redistricting, the Oklahoma House and Senate held more than 30 town hall meetings throughout the state to get input from the public and to answer questions about the process. We also accepted public map submissions for both legislative and congressional districts.
Oklahoma’s population is about 3,932,900 people.
The ideal population for each of the state's 101 House district is 39,202. Based on 2020 Census figures, HD20 will have 38,918 people in the district after November. That's 0.72% from the ideal; 43.69% of the people in the district will be new constituents.
I hope this makes some things a bit clearer about the redistricting process. If I can help with any issue, never hesitate to reach out to me at (405) 557-7308 or sherrie.conley@okhouse.gov.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
