New faculty was added this past spring to the lineup at East Central University in Ada with even coming for the fall 2020 semester, which is set to begin Aug. 17.
One new member starting this semester is education instructor Kevin Lynch, M.Ed.
Lynch earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Education in Secondary Education (Secondary Principal) and a Master of Education in Secondary Education (Education Technology) from ECU.
He has held Teacher Certification since 1989. Lynch served as a lecturer in history and a Master Teacher in the Teaching American History Project at ECU from 2003 to July 2011.
Previously, he taught Social Studies at Vanoss Public Schools from 1989 to 2003 and at Wynnewood Public Schools from 1989 to 1999. He was also principal of Wynnewood Public Schools from 2013-2019.
Last year Lynch was hired as the new principal at Lee Elementary in Pauls Valley. He served for just a few weeks before leaving the job as current principal Angela Green moved up as his replacement.
One of the faculty added during the spring 2020 semester was Ashley McCallum, MSN, RN.
McCallum is an instructor at the School of Nursing.
The spring semester was moved to virtual instruction following the initial COVID-19 outbreak in March.
McCallum holds a B.A. in English from the University of Oklahoma, an L.P.N. from Mid-America Technology Center, an A.A.S. in Nursing from Oklahoma City Community College and an M.S. in Global Nursing from Oklahoma Baptist University.
McCallum has served as an L.P.N. in a physician’s office, an R.N. at Pauls Valley General Hospital and Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, a flight nurse for AirEvac Lifeteam and adjunct faculty for Oklahoma City Community College.
Additionally, McCallum has ACLS, PALS, PHNRP, PHTLS, and BLS certifications.
