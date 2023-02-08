New good cause time in Wynnewood

Tasty burgers for a good cause in Wynnewood were put on hold thanks to recent winter weather but not for long as the sun is shining again.
The “Kickin Cancer with Krystal” event raising money to help Krystal Mckee, originally set for last week, has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.
All proceeds raised will go to help Mckee during her cancer treatments and recovery.
Burgers, chips and a drink will be served at the event outside of the Full House, 111 West Robert S. Kerr in Wynnewood.
Starting time is 11 a.m. as the event goes until sold out.
This is by donation as call-ins are invited, along with delivery options. Call Robin at 405-444-0084 for more information.
•••
Carl Dutton will be telling the stories of “broomcorn days” in the Lindsay community during a gathering in a couple of weekends.
Dutton will be spinning stories from years back and the people who made it happen during a presentation set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
It will be at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs south of Lindsay.
Hosting the event is the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month of February.
• Thursday, Feb. 16 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Thursday, Feb. 23 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Wednesday, March 1 (9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School auditorium, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr Blvd. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Thursday, March 2 (12:45 to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
•••
A support group for families of LGBTQ+ will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues.
This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
