New grad signs up with Air Force

Johnny Velez of Pauls Valley has always wanted to be part of our military service. After a friend enlisted, Johnny was intrigued and inspired.
Johnny Velez, the son of Juan and Guille Velez, has decided to protect and serve our country by signing with the United States Air Force. He will be training for a job in Security Forces.
Johnny has attended Pauls Valley Schools for four years, and during his high school years, he was active in BPA, Special Olympics, and played baseball for three years.
“He is a special young man that is always eager to help others.
“As part of the Security Forces team in the United States Air Force, we will all be safer for his service.”
