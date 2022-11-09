A new support group for friends and family of LGBTQ is starting in PV.
It will be held at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month at First Presbyterian Church of Pauls Valley, 320 North Walnut, in the basement parlor.
Participants will have the opportunity to share concerns and questions they have as they navigate their relationships with LGBTQ+ family/friends and their community.
Guidelines that will govern the group are confidentiality and respectful dialogue as attendees listen and share stories, while supporting and learning from one another.
Mary Gowing, spouse of First Presbyterian’s pastor Chas Gowing, leads the group.
The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. The basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
