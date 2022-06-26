When Jesus enters our souls, things begin to happen.
There are many different things that He does within us besides forgiving us of our sins. The first thing that He does is He gives us a new heart.
“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will take the heart of stone out of your flesh and give you a heart of flesh.” (Ezekiel 36:26)
God gives us a new heart. He does this because the old heart, the heart of sin, is hard as a rock and cannot accept the things of God.
A heart full of sin cannot obey God. It can not long for the things of God, and it cannot hear God when He speaks and has no desire for the things God provides.
When we live in Jesus, the way we were, gave way to a new life. We desire to please God instead of ourselves, and we desire to hear from God to know how to please God and what we must do to obey Him.
We develop a hunger for the Word of God because we know it is God’s voice speaking through it.
We desire to be with God, and we seize opportunities to have fellowship with Him.
We cannot have saving faith without having a new heart. God transforms us, and we are constantly changing into a holy people.
Jesus becomes the influencer of all we do, and we live for Him and follow Him wherever He leads us.
There is a longing in our hearts for Jesus today, tomorrow, and all of eternity.
When Jesus lives in us, we cannot do what we used to, nor do we want to. We cannot use the language we once did, nor can we think about sin in the same way.
Our new heart changes everything on the inside; we become a people after God’s own heart.
“Heavenly Father, Jesus has become the influencer of all I do, and I live for Him and follow Him wherever He leads me. There is a longing in my heart for Jesus today, tomorrow, and all of eternity. I know in my obedience to Your Word, I have peace, joy, and know Your love for me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.