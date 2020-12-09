New honor comes at DDB

DDB would like to recognize Vanessa Durham as its feature employee for the week.
Vanessa started working for DDB on May 14, 2013.
Vanessa is a dedicated member of the sales team at DDB. She always brings her A-game and is willing to help anyone to succeed.
Coworkers stated Vanessa is a pleasure to work with. She is upbeat and pleasant. When you talk to her on the phone, you can hear the smile on her face.
Vanessa enjoys the people she works with. She likes that DDB is family oriented and her job allows her the opportunity to talk with people all over the world. Vanessa stated she enjoys the one-on-one relationship she has with the customers.
Vanessa has learned so many things working for DDB. She has learned many new skills that has helped her to grow with the company.
“Vanessa, you are a valued member of the DDB family. Thank you for your dedicated service.”
