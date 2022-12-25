New landscapes, old friends

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
The @ Home Edition
Est: 2020
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
A very Merry Christmas to you all!
As you enjoy a holiday beverage, I want to thank you for taking time on this most special of days, to spend time with the column.
I also want to share how much I also appreciate your support in 2022, certainly a year of interesting creative statements made across the arts landscape.
My mission each week is to capture the essence of what is transpiring so that in your reading, you might find an application, or two, for your creative journey.
Happy holidays, and Merry Christmas.
Speaking of landscapes: Let’s visit the world of Avatar, the mega-hit film that was just released nationwide.
I invite you to travel to the Wikipedia site for the film, Avatar: The Way of Water, before you see it to accomplish two things. First, an overall sense of what James Cameron, the director and visionary filmmaker behind the series, is trying to accomplish, and then – the long-term ramifications of what his re-shaping of the film genre will mean.
This film is merely the second in the series that is scheduled to be completed over three more films, with release dates in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
The commitment by the on and off-screen talent to this decade long journey is something that will be studied by film students for years to come.
I just love this lyric to the song “Growing Up,” written by Stephen Sondheim in that it has reflections of a journey taken together. Enjoy, and again, Merry Christmas.
“Every road has a turning that’s the way you keep learning.
“So old friends, don’t you see we can have it all?
“Moving on, getting out of the past?
“Solving dreams, not just trusting them.
“Taking dreams, readjusting them.
“Growing up, growing up.
“Trying things, being flexible, bending with the road, adding dreams when the others don’t last.
“Growing up, understanding that growing never ends.
“Like old dreams, some old dreams.
“Like old friends.”
Remember, there is always an opening night in our Christmas towns!
For EFA & JS: Who gave me a start in the newspaper world.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA sportswriter]
t. a. smith
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
