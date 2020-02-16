New library series set to start

The first in a six-month series of educational presentations on Alzheimer's is this week at Pauls Valley's public library.
Anyone wanting to learn more about the disease can come to the free classes from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month starting Thursday, Feb. 20
The presentations will be monthly through July.
• The next book in a current series at the library is “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block.
A lecture on the book led by Professor Bill Hagen is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
It's all part of a current series with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
Additional books are “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich in May.
• The library will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute bloodmobile for a drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20.
• A series of free yoga classes are also continuing at the library.
They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Also offered are two free tai chi classes at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons through April 1.
• The library will also host free health classes on canning March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28. Contact the library to sign up or for more information.
