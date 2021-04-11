New life returning to arts world

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
[Since 5/20]
Openings: How exciting, as two theatres that I follow have either reopened to limited seating, with social distancing parameters in place, or will soon open following the same guidelines.
The arts world that we know and enjoy is beginning, like spring, to reemerge from this long season of darkness.
Please try to support venues like these, as well as restaurants, small shops, and other more intimate social settings near you that have been particularly hard hit.
Entering (from very far) stage left: I was reading the NASA Television website, and yes, I know, we are trying to wean our way, (and a longer distance each day), from the screens that dominate our lives, yet I encourage you not to stray too far afield from this one, as the following item will attest.
“NASA is targeting no earlier than April 8 for the Ingenuity Mars helicopter to make the first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. Before the 4-pound (1.8 kilogram) rotorcraft can attempt it first flight, however, both it and its team must meet a series of daunting milestones.
“Ingenuity remains attached to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars Feb 18. On March 21, the rover deployed the guitar case-shaped composite debris shield that protected Ingenuity during landing. The rover currently is in transit to the 'airfield' where Ingenuity will attempt to fly. Once deployed, Ingenuity will have 30 Martian days, or sols, (31 Earth days) to conduct its test flight campaign.”
Whether it has happened – or is yet to launch, visit the NASA website for the latest information and/or replays. The Wright Brothers would be so proud.
EFA’s town: It’s Masters weekend, and the beginning of the major championship golf season is already two days complete, and regardless of what the spring solstice indicates, the true beginning of the march to summer began this past Thursday morning on the storied fairways of Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
The tournament’s famous “Back Nine On Sunday” closing should be something to watch as fans will once again line “Amen Corner” . . . and beyond.
The family has been watching the classic black and white films from the '30s and '40s and that has been compelling, notably for being juxtaposed against the run up to the 2021 Oscars at the end of this month.
We have been particularly focused on the Cary Grant collection. When you study his body of work, and it is substantial, you can learn a great deal about the foundational structure of film comedy and how its presentation has not really changed over the intervening decades.
It is interesting that Mr. Grant was nominated only twice for the leading actor performance Oscar, for “Penny Serenade” (1941) and “None But the Lonely Heart” (1944), and both were black and white dramas.
Very few actors have won the film industry’s highest accolade for leading actor in a comedy. Lee Marvin for “Cat Ballou” and Richard Dreyfuss for “The Goodbye Girl” come readily to mind over the last few decades. Clark Gable won his lone Oscar, and this is noteworthy, not for “Gone With The Wind,” but for the black and white masterpiece, “It Happened One Night,” the Frank Capra 1935 comedy. Mr. Capra also won for direction.
It is important to note, that when Mr.’s. Grant, Capra and Gable began their careers, film was still in the infancy of the “talkies” and those storytelling techniques were, at times rudimentary, yet often masterful, and so the transition to sound was aided greatly by these talents who had learned their craft guiding the silent to the talking.
Howard Hawks, who directed the wonderful “Bringing Up Baby” with Mr. Grant and Katherine Hepburn and “His Girl Friday,” again with Mr. Grant and Rosalind Russell, is another name to look for during Oscar season as we look back a bit.
Mark Twain once said: “Comedy keeps the heart sweet . . . “[ From the book, “About Play-Acting”].
While securing Mr. Twain’s quote I was reading some of his biographical information and I for one did not know that he was also a playwright. “Is He Dead? – (and from the play’s 2003 cover), “A new play by the Master Satirist!” To date, this is his lone stage work.
“Is He Dead? is a play by Mark Twain based on his earlier 1893 short story. The play, written by Twain in 1898, was first published in print in 2003 after Mark Twain scholar Shelly Fisher Fishkin read the manuscript in the archives of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley.” [Wikipedia citation for “Is He Dead?”]
This is the @ home edition [Since 5/20] of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith
