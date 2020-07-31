Pauls Valley High School graduate Aylin Nunez is among 478 graduates completing requirements for their associate degrees during the spring semester at Northern Oklahoma College
NOC is hosting a virtual graduation at www.noc.edu starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8
Nunez graduated with an Associate of Science (AS) degree.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves 5,700 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online and the University Center in Ponca City.
NOC is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers associate degrees in three general areas: Arts, Science and Applied Science.
The associate degree fulfills lower-division course work which is applicable towards a bachelor’s degree.
