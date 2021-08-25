New pastor steps in at PV church

A special ceremony is planned this weekend for a new pastor to officially step into the pulpit of a Pauls Valley church.
Chas Gowing and his wife of 31 years, Mary, have come to the community as he is the new pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
Services are scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 to ordain and install Gowing as the church's pastor with a reception to follow. The public is invited to attend.
Gowing grew up in Decatur, Georgia. For nearly 30 years he had a variety of information technology jobs.
During this time, he served his home church as an elder and chaired committees that led Christian education and worship.
He graduated from Candler School of Theology in May 2020 and then completed a CPE chaplain internship at Emory University in the fall of 2020. He was certified ready for a call in January 2021.
He joined First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where he served as a ministerial intern and whose session sponsored his candidacy.
