New preacher comes to PV church

Chris Kidwell began his work as the preacher for the Pauls Valley Church of Christ on Jan. 1.
He has been preaching for 10 years, serving churches in Finger, Tennessee; Harrah, Okla., and most recently, Bridge Creek, Okla.
He has been married to Kelsey Kidwell, née Hackworth of Moore, Okla., for 10 years. Kelsey is currently a kindergarten teacher.
They have three children: Shiloh, Shepherd and Lydia.
Chris has a Bachelor of Arts in Music as well as a Master of Divinity, both from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn.
The Kidwells are excited to be in Pauls Valley and become active members in the community.
