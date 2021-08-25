New roles for new employee

DDB would like to introduce Cami Campbell as its featured employee this week.
Campbell joined the DDB team in March. While she has only been with the company a short time, “she has established herself as a valuable asset to our team.”
Campbell has taken on the task of learning many different roles in a short time spanning from training in HR, credit, shipping and most recently learning the QA side of things.
“This is a unique place,” she said about what she enjoys most about working at DDB.
“Most any job you have will talk about teamwork and a family atmosphere. Unfortunately, you will not always find those qualities once you have been with the company for a while and have had time to really be immersed into their culture.
“But at DDB, you really are a part of a team, you can see the genuine love people have for one another, they really are a family. From the moment I walked in the door, I have felt nothing but acceptance from everyone I have come into contact with. It is always challenging to start a new job but everywhere you turn, someone is offering to help if you need it and going out of their way to make sure you succeed. You just don’t find that in many places. You feel like you, as an individual, matter and the company works hard to show appreciation for all their employees.
“I feel very blessed to have been given the opportunity to work for such a great company and I am looking forward to what the future holds here.”
Cami and her husband are very active in their church, where they have been the children’s directors for the past nine years. Cami is also a member of the Paoli school board. She enjoys being involved in her community and working with children.
When not at work, Cami likes to spend time crafting, decorating, cooking and planning parties/events for friends and family.
“I love having a house full of people and cooking for them. Cooking is my stress relief; I just really enjoy spending time in the kitchen.”
