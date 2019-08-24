By Mike Martin
PV Superintendent
Hello Panther Nation! I hope all is well with you and you are enjoying the start of another great year in Pauls Valley!
Extracurricular activities have begun. Get out and support our vocational agriculture students with the local county fair and all of our sporting events which are off and running. Check our website for schedules or stop by the administration office for a copy of our yearly calendar of events.
We have a new website! The new site will be able to offer several new features.
One new features is the calendar alert messaging. You can go to paulsvalleyschools.com and subscribe to receive calendar alerts about daily activities and events taking place in our school system.
We also have the option to pay for school meals with Paypal. To do this go to the school website and click on ONLINE GRADEBOOK. If you don’t have a login, fill out the form that says GRADEBOOK LOGIN REQUEST. After submitting the form, school personnel will contact you with your login information.
A huge thank you to the “LOVE PV” group for raising the money to buy all school supplies for our districts.
We have had many positive comments from parents as to how big of a blessing this is to their family. This not only sends a positive message to our current community members but to those new to the district as well.
I would also like to thank Trinity Baptist Church and their mens breakfast group for the wonderful breakfast and allowing us to use their beautiful facility for our back to school professional development.
Also thank you to First United Bank for the fruit trays, drinks and door prizes at the back to school event.
Our bond projects are moving forward. The roof to the gym at the new elementary was poured on Tuesday of this week. All of the foundations have been poured and walls are going up on the grade wings. Stud wall framing is complete is some areas.
The band room, FFA classroom and gym renovation plans are nearing completion with bid openings for all three projects taking place late in September.
We decided to combine the three projects to one bidding so we would get a better deal for taxpayers. We are very excited to get these projects started!
With the extreme heat comes dehydration. Help us keep our students hydrated by encouraging them to drink plenty of water. We can take precautions with shortened recesses in our lower grades but our kids in extracurricular activities need to be drinking plenty of fluids while they are home.
We have had some heat injuries with some of our student athletes so please encourage them to hydrate!
I want to thank James Frizell and all of the city of Pauls Valley employees for their support of Pauls Valley Schools!
From maintenance to the fire and police departments I know we can ALWAYS count on the city of Pauls Valley to support our school system.
Our architects and construction company also brag about the working relationship and experiences they have had with the code enforcement group.
Again, we sincerely thank you and appreciate all you do!
We are ready and we are excited for another great year! I challenge all parents to get involved in the education of your child and make a difference. Working together we will continue to strive to make Pauls Valley Public Schools “The Place To Be.”
Please call or stop by at your convenience.
