New spotlight comes at DDB

DDB is happy to introduce Larry Gilleland as the featured employee for this week.
Gilleland started his career with DDB through Express Professionals on March 7, 2022 as a mainline tech in the production department.
Larry quickly learned the required tasks and procedures developing into a “valuable member of the DDB family.”
He became an official member of the team on May 23 and continues to learn the product and grow his skills.
“When I asked Larry what he liked about working for DDB he was quick to tell me he enjoyed the work. Larry likes hands-on and assembling the products, he said he likes to build stuff.
“Larry also said the people at DDB are awesome, it is nice to work with people you can trust. He says he doesn’t believe he could ever find a kinder group of people in such a family-oriented environment. Larry stated he was happy to be back in the private sector.”
Naturally Gilleland also believes the bonuses are “very nice.”
“Being off on weekends and in the evenings have totally changed my family life,” he said.
The hours allow him to spend more time with his wife of 28 years and his kids and grandkids. Larry has been blessed with three kids and two grandchildren. He enjoys hunting and fishing when he is not taking care of the homestead and tending livestock.
“On behalf of DDB, I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you, Larry, we are happy to have you as part of the family.”
