New unemployment resources available during pandemic

State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, shared the following resources that are available to assist Oklahomans who are unexpectedly struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment benefits
• Any person who has been laid off or whose hours have been reduced qualifies for unemployment benefits.
• Self-employed individuals, 1099, independent contractors, freelancers, gig economy workers and those who primarily earn tips are also eligible for unemployment benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
• The number of initial unemployment claims dipped slightly from last week as COVID-19 related closures and the energy crisis take a toll on Oklahoma’s workforce.
• For the week ending April 11, initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 48,977, a from the previous record-setting adjusted week high of 60,534.
• OESC now has around 1,200 claims representatives manning the call center and the online chat feature.
•The call drop-off rate has fallen below one percent as Oklahomans are successfully connecting with claims agents.
• A new mobile app is nearing completion and will soon be available as another tool for claimants to file a claim, submit eligibility documentation and communicate with OESC.
• Filing online at unemployment.ok.gov/ is the fastest way to file a claim.
• Due to high call volume, OESC asks that COVID-19-related inquiries first start online at ok.gov/oesc/Claimants/Claimant_Unemployment_Insurance_FAQs_on_COVID-19.html.
• If your question is not answered online, you can email oesc.helps@oesc.state.ok.us or call 1-800-555-1554.
• The OESC is working to roll out the federal PUA program as soon as possible, but they are still awaiting specific guidance from the federal government on several parts of the recent stimulus package. For now, self-employed individuals must file a regular claim, even if it will be denied, before a person can be considered eligible for PUA. Claims must be filed online.
• While the number of unemployed Oklahomans has topped 200,000 since mid-March, many employers urgently need workers. Look for jobs at www.okjobmatch.com.
Drive-thru testing
• McLain County Health Dept has two drive-thru testing sites, but testing is available by appointment only.
• Purcell: Call 405-527-6541 to make an appointment. Site is located at 919 North 9th St. in Purcell
• Blanchard: Call 405-485-3319 to make an appointment. Site is located at 600 North Main in Blanchard.
Business loans
• Banks are processing many business loans under the federal COVID-19 relief bill.
• Updated details for the variety of lending programs available are at sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options
Distance learning
• Public school students began distance learning on April 6, utilizing a mix of digital, mailed and picked-up instructional materials.
• Several resources are available for parents seeking advice on helping their children with distance learning, including the American Academy of Pediatrics resource page at healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/chest-lungs/Pages/Working-and-Learning-from-Home-During-the-COVID-19-Outbreak.aspx
Food banks
Pauls Valley has two food banks still offering services:
• Delta Community Action Foundation, 225 McClure Ave. Call 405-238-3838 for hours.
• Samaritans of Pauls Valley, located at 1000 N Ash St. Call 405-207-9077 for hours.
Women, Infants and Children benefits
• Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits is managed through the State Dept. of Health and provides nutritious foods to supplement the diets of women, infants and children.
• Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have recently given birth, as well as infants and children up to the age of five, qualify for WIC benefits.
• Applications for WIC can now be completed online at wic.health.ok.gov.
• There is no need to visit a clinic site because all functions can now be done over the phone or online.
Driver’s license renewal
• To protect the public and workers, the 33 driver’s license renewal sites run by the Department of Public Safety are temporarily closed.
• Class D driver's licenses and state-issued identification cards can be renewed online at my.ok.gov
Be aware of scams
• Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office has warned of an increase of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Many claim to sell bogus at-home test kits and miracle cure-all treatments. Others pose as government agencies needing personal information, but instead steal personal and financial information from people and institutions.
8 Do not provide personal or financial information to untrusted, unknown sources. Further guidance to protect yourself or business from pandemic scams can be found at ftc.gov/coronavirus and consumerfinance.gov/coronavirus.
• Scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling 405-521-2029 or by email at consumer protection@oag.ok.gov.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
