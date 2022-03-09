New year honors come at PVIS

Pauls Valley Intermediate School Students of the Month for January 2022 are Elaina Olguin, Rigyn Newsom, Heidi Schroeder, Jordan Brown-Rushing, Blakely Shelton and Alex Kendall.
4th Grade
•Elaina Olguin is the daughter of Adrianne Olguin and Frankie Olguin. She has two siblings, Elijah and Elias.
Elaina’s hobbies include playing basketball and playing with her friends. Her favorite food is tacos and her favorite subject is social studies. Elaina wants to play in the WNBA when she gets older.
• Rigyn Newsom is the son of Frank and Dea Newsom. He has four siblings – Kadence, Tracker, Langston, and Hunter.
His hobbies include bullfighting and goat wrestling. Rigyn’s favorite subject is PE and his favorite food is medium rare steak. He hopes to be a bullfighter when he grows up.
5th Grade
• Heidi Schroeder is the daughter of Jason and Chelsey Schroeder. She has one sister, Gretchen, who is in second grade.
Her hobbies include playing basketball and softball. Heidi’s favorite subject is reading and her favorite food is pizza. She wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Jordan Brown-Rushing is the son of Barbara Blankenship. He has one sister, Lottie, who is in kindergarten.
Jordan’s hobbies include playing games and playing outside with his friends. His favorite subjects are math and social studies and he loves cheeseburgers. When Jordan grows up, he wants to be either an actor or YouTuber.
6th Grade
• Blakely Shelton is the daughter of Brock and Erin Wallace. She has two siblings – Boston, who is in fourth grade, and Malia.
Her hobbies include playing basketball, cheering, tumbling, and track. Blakely’s favorite subject is science and her favorite food is mashed potatoes. She would like to be a dental hygienist when she gets older.
• Alex Kendall is the son of Shari Kendall and Steve Kendall. He has two siblings, Mackenzie and Claire.
In his spare time he enjoys gaming. His favorite subject is math and he loves pizza. Alex would like to either be a game creator or coder when he gets older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.