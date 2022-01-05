New year new beginning

God wants to make things new as the new year begins. God loves to show us new seasons as they remind us of His desire to make us new.
From winter to spring, we see things in nature that seem to appear dead, then all of a sudden burst into beautiful examples of God’s handiwork.
God wants the same fresh start in our lives as He does for His creation.
“Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness. The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “Therefore I hope in Him!” (Lamentations 3:22-24)
We have hope in God's steadfast love. His powerful love can make new all that needs to be restored. God’s heart is to free us from what weighs us down and robs us of the abundant life Jesus came to bring us.
This new year is a perfect time for us to gain perspective on what needs a rebirth in our lives. Whatever sin has entangled us last year does not have to gain victory over us this year.
Whatever lies we have believed that have wrecked our emotions, thoughts, and actions do not have to win the battle over our minds this year. Whatever wound or disappointment has hurt us can be healed and reborn to empower us for this year.
God loves us and has a new beginning in store for us this year.
Just as a tree needs fresh sunlight, warmth, and rain to have fruit again, we need the refreshing rain of God’s grace and the warmth of God’s steadfast love to be made new.
We cannot do it on our own, and we were not made to do it on our own. All we need for a new beginning in our lives is to be available to God.
Open up your heart to God today and receive the newness of life that Jesus paid the highest price to give you.
Will you make yourself available to God today?
“Heavenly Father, I make myself available for whatever You have for me. I know You offer perfect peace if my mind is stayed on You. You offer joy that is unspeakable, and You have given me favor. All this comes through Jesus living in me. What joy and peace in believing. I choose, I have! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
