New year, new choices

Faithful people keep on moving forward when other people choose to give up.
They are diligent, determined, and persistent and focus on the promises in God’s Word instead of their current circumstances.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day.” 2 Corinthians 4:16
As difficult as it is to understand, God can use even our challenges for His purpose.
Paul says that we need to get the proper perspective when going through a life challenge. If we want to move forward, do not look at the temporary problem; instead, look at the long-term reward.
Refrain from looking at our problems with a short-term view (what is happening now). Instead, look at the character we are building because we have not given up.
If you are facing challenging times right now, memorize this Bible verse.
“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” Galatians 6:9
When you feel like giving up, read it; it will encourage you to move forward.
God is working in us and for us at the right time and in the right ways. You will be rewarded for your faithfulness.
Are you focusing on God’s Word today or your problems?
“Heavenly Father, I will be a faithful follower and keep on moving forward no matter what may come my way. I will stay focused on Your Word, reading Your Word, and a time in prayer each day. I will be renewed day by day. Thank You, Father. In Jesus' name, Amen.”
