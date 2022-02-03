New year, new job: Ask about insurance

By Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready
2022 is here! Now is a great time to set goals and make resolutions. The new year can also be a great time to start a new career journey.
Whether you have a job lined up or you’re getting ready for a career change, changing jobs can affect your insurance.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, benefits generally make up a third of a company’s compensation package. And insurance is a big part of that package.
When you’re going to a job interview, ask your potential employer about the benefits. Here is some important information you should know before accepting a new job.
• Health Insurance – Will they pay all or some of your monthly premium? Can you add your family to your plan? What is the cost? How much will you have to pay in copays, deductibles or coinsurance? What does the plan cover?
Always compare costs and benefits before you switch. Make sure to review your health plan’s “Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC)” to compare options based on price, benefits and other features that may be important to you.
If a company does not offer health insurance and you need to buy your own, use our health insurance guide.
• Life or Disability Insurance – Employer benefits packages vary when it comes to taking care of employees who become sick or disabled. Speak with your new employer for information about their disability insurance program or options to purchase coverage from a group plan.
If your new job doesn’t offer life or disability insurance, ask human resources at your previous job if you can keep your old policies or convert them to policies that you can take with you. You can also buy your own life and disability insurance.
• Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA) – It’s important to take care of any work accounts from your old job.
If you previously had an HSA, FSA or separate vision or dental insurance, make sure you know what you need to do to transfer, close or keep them. Ask about any fees and deadlines for closing or transferring an account.
• Waiting Period or COBRA – Lastly, don’t forget to ask when your benefits will start.
You may have to wait before your new coverage begins. If your new plan has a waiting period, ask your former employer if you can keep the plan you had at your old job until your new coverage starts. Ask about COBRA coverage and check our COBRA information page.
For more insurance information, please contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit our website at www.oid.ok.gov.
