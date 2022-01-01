New year, new resolution

A New Year’s resolution is for personal development and spiritual gain.
While there is nothing wrong with personal development, most people have a natural inclination towards comfort. They do not like rocking the boat, and while Believers know that God calls us to be boat-rockers, our insides often avoid rocking the boat at all costs.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” (James 1:17)
God made each of us vibrant and bright. Resolutions make us feel like if we do something better, we will be better, and better must somehow equal brighter and more vibrant.
When we think of it, we do not always want to do anything that will make us more of anything, and we most certainly do not want to be uncomfortable.
New Year’s resolutions are for personal development, but we should also be focused on our spiritual development as Believers. Our personal growth should be the same as spiritual growth.
God does not love us more yesterday, today, or tomorrow, and God loves us the same every day. Why do we feel like we will love ourselves more tomorrow if we do certain things “right” or “better?”
The gyms are packed in January, and everyone has started eating better, getting more active, sleeping more, etc.
While resolutions are positive and would positively influence our health and overall lives, they often get left by the wayside come February.
Every good and perfect gift is from God, and He only looks at us as His perfect children, we should have more love for ourselves.
We should make resolutions not to love ourselves more upon completing these resolutions, but from a place that says, "I love myself enough to change, and I want to honor my Heavenly Father, who designed me in His image."
The key is not changing to love ourselves but loving ourselves enough to make a positive change that honors our Heavenly Father.
Can we say next year that we love our Heavenly Father and ourselves enough to honor Him with our decisions every day?
“Heavenly Father, I want to love as You have placed Your love in me. As I desire change for the better, I will pray and ask You each day to reveal Yourself to me and in me so I may be the witness that draws others to You by my love. You are love. The resolutions I will make for next year will be those that Honor You. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.