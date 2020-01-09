By Dan Barney
Periodic review of your planning is a common New Year’s recommendation. This does not necessarily require a visit to your CPA or attorney because you are the person who is most knowledgeable of your situation.
If you have previously written your estate planning documents, an “annual checkup” may consist only of your review of each document.
This review should evaluate circumstances, names and persons included, your general plan for disposition of assets and selection of persons to act on your behalf for health care, property, guardianship, etc.
• What events could affect your plan? The following changes in circumstances could cause you to change one or more documents:
1. The death of someone named in your Will, powers of attorney, etc.
2. A serious illness of you or other family members.
3. Relocation of a person named in your documents. An example of this could be if a health care agent moves out of state. Usually your health care agent is selected because they are in close geographical proximity so they can deal quickly with an emergency.
4. The birth of children or grandchildren.
5. A significant change in your personal assets. Often this occurs when a person receives a large inheritance due to the death of a parent or relative or if the mix of property changes due to the sale or other type of transfer.
6. A significant change in tax laws. For example, many planners are carefully watching the legislation that may occur under the new administration. Such legislation can alter income tax provisions, estate and gift taxes and government funded programs such as Medicaid.
Major changes to any of these laws can impact your decision to gift property, title property, sell property or create trusts.
7. Any modifications or revisions to laws affecting government sponsored savings and investment plans such as IRA’s, 401k’s etc.
8. Revisions to state law that affect wills, trusts, property ownership, etc. An example was the transfer on death deed that can be used to eliminate probate for families that own only a home.
Each of these may require an amendment or modification to one of your documents.
On the other hand, time alone is not necessarily a reason to change the terms of a document. For example, if there is no change of circumstances and the assets and persons involved remain the same, a will can remain valid and be probated years after it is written, such as a current probate of a will written in 1988.
An annual review of your documents is a good idea. Since you know your situation and the persons you have included, you are the best judge of any possible need for change.
Having identified a change, you can always ask your advisor whether that change requires modification of your planning documents.
