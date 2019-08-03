Next art walk not far away

Yet another art walk presented by the Pauls Valley Arts Council is not that far away.
It's called the Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
The next one is set to arrive at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30 as a number of art galleries and other local shops are expected to again take part in an event offering art, music, food and “fun.”
•••
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT) is preparing for its first production of the 2019-2020 season.
The cast has been selected as “Dearly Departed” is coming for a three-day run later this month.
Renée Mackey-Myler serves as the director for a production scheduled to hit the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
The venue for the production is the PV High School auditorium.
General admission tickets will soon be available for purchase at local businesses or at the door before each show.
•••
• Grant and Maple Church of Christ in PV, 907 W. Grant, is hosting a gospel meeting at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 12-13. The special speaker is Bro. Albert Rice of Southwestern Christian College.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Aug. 17.
• The Ekklesia has announced its new church family at 309 East Charles in Pauls Valley, which is the former home of Cornerstone Church.
Times are 9:45 a.m. for Sunday School, while worship services are at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
Bible study is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• The House Church in PV now has service times on Sunday mornings at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The church is on Airline Road.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Crossroads Church in PV is now hosting a flea market every Saturday. Proceeds will go to help church youth. The set up fee is $10 as restrooms will be available. The church is half a mile west of I-35 on SH 19. Call Kenny at 405-207-4809 for more.
