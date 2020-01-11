Next book series starts this week

The next book series at Pauls Valley's public library comes this week.
With a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor,” the series kicks off with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block is in February, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is in May.
•••
The library is now hosting free yoga classes.
They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Also offered are two free tai chi classes at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons through April 1.
There will be free health classes on instapot pressure cooking meals Jan. 28, canning on March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
