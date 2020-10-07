Next DDB employee gets the spotlight

Mike McCarty is DDB Unlimited’s featured employee of the week.
Mike started with DDB on June 22, 2009 in the wrap-up department on the midnight shift. He has grown with DDB by being willing to have an open mind and willingness to learn new things. He is now working in the mainline production area.
Mike was chosen as one of the first operators to learn the Steinhauer when DDB purchased the machine to improve operating abilities.
Mike stated DDB has helped him to grow and become established personally. DDB has helped him to become family oriented.
When he is not working at DDB, Mike loves to spend time with his family providing them with stability and helping them grow.
Mike states he enjoys waking up and coming to work at DDB. He enjoys his co-workers, most of whom he has known and worked with for several years. The job here at DDB allows Mike to work with his hands. It provides him with a daily challenge as no two days are the same.
He loves to operate the Steinhauer and teaching co-workers what he has learned over his 10 years with DDB.
DDB is very proud of our retention rate. Thirty one percent of the employees have been with DDB for 10 plus years, Mike being one of these valuable employees.
“Thank you, Mike for your dedication and hard work. We look forward to providing you many opportunities in the future.”
