Next musical a little 'funny'

A number of parts are up for grabs as auditions for the next performance of the Pauls Valley Arts Council's theater group are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15
These auditions for the musical “Funny Girl” will be at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
Anyone coming to audition for a singing part is asked to bring sheet music from any musical. A pianist will be provided.
No advance preparation is needed for anyone planning to read for a speaking role.
Right now there about 15 roles available with some described as “not big parts.”
“A lot of people will play multiple roles, that's that way it works in community theater,” said Renée Mackey-Myler.
The “Funny Girl” rehearsals will start at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at the PVHS auditorium.
The actual performance are scheduled for Oct. 21-23, also at the high school.
Performance are set for 7 p.m. the first two nights, followed by a 3 p.m. matinee on the last day.
“Anyone who has experience with set carpentry or set building is needed.”
•••
Open house will be held at both PV Elementary School and PV Intermediate School from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, begins this week at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
The theme of this newest book series is “Hope Amidst Hardship,” which is set to go from August through December.
Each of the monthly lectures are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
First up is the book “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls with a lecture led by Joshua Grasso of Ada on Aug. 11.
• A lecture on the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio will be led by Ken Hada of Ada on Sept. 8.
• On Oct. 13 a lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
• “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
• This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
