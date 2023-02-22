Next opry nearly here

Bailey Washburn will be back on stage at the Pauls Valley Opry on Saturday, March 4. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the PV Junior High auditorium and will also include selections by Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, Michael Webb, Paul Lopez, Allison Arms and Randall Armstrong.

