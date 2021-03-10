Next session comes for dog classes

A six-week dog obedience class is set to begin Tuesday, March 16 at the dog park in Wacker Park.
Classes begin at 6 p.m. as each session is expected to last 20 to 30 minutes.
The cost is $50 as children must be a least nine years old to participate. There is no charge for kids in a 4-H chapter.
Dogs must be at least three months old, and a copy of current vaccines must be provided.
Participants need to bring a four- to six-foot leather or nylon leash and a choke chain that properly fits each dog.
Sign up and pay at Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital in Pauls Valley.
•••
A series of free yoga classes are continuing at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Added to the library lineup is a six-week tai chi class offered by Big Five Community Services Inc. at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays starting March 15.
Participants must be at least 60 years old, and no prior experience is necessary.
Classes are limited to nine participants, who will be required to wear a mask. A second class could be added later.
Tai chi is meant to improve balance and posture, prevent falls, improve blood flow, enhance brain function, help with muscle strength and reduce stress and increase relaxation.
Call Alona Smith at 1-888-439-5331 to pre-register.
Also offered at the library are yoga classes on Wednesday evenings through April 28. Classes include vinyasa at 6 p.m. and yin at 7:15 p.m.
Reservations are required, so call the public library at 405-238-5188. Masks are also required as social distancing will be observed.
Meditation yoga classes at the library are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons throughout March. The remaining dates are March 14, March 21 and March 28.
Classes are limited to seven people, so those interested are encouraged to call the library and reserve a spot.
Fundamental yoga classes will have a couple of different meeting times this spring.
One class is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from March 22 to April 26.
Another class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays from March 26 to April 30.
The library is also scheduled to host a home food preservation class conducted by an OSU Extension educator from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.