The next Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club meeting is at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2 at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
With efforts to revive the civic club, members and those interested in helping with the planning for future community events are encouraged to attend.
As for the Pauls Valley Rotary Club, it continues to meet weekly at noon Friday at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
•••
The Masons of Valley Lodge No. 6 and PV Livestock Booster Club will host a 6th annual steak dinner fundraiser starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at the county fairgrounds.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Oct. 1. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Regular meetings for the Garvin County Democratic Party are at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Oct. 14. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Oct. 8. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Oct. 5.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Oct. 13.
