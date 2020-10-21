Next up for DDB employee honor

DDB’s featured employee for this week is Misty Boyd.
Misty came to DDB through Express Professionals. She was offered a full-time position with DDB on April 8, 2019 after completing her contract hours through Express Professionals.
Misty was hired as an assistant to the quality manager and has grown to be an asset to the DDB team. She has been cross trained in several departments, writes work instructions for other departments allowing her to learn all stages of how DDB works. Misty steps up to any task needed.
Misty enjoys her job here at DDB. When asked why, Misty stated DDB offers a homey environment with great people to work with. She stated she is offered an opportunity to learn new things and grow as a part of the family every day. Misty said she wishes to retire with DDB.
She wants to learn all she possibly can about ISO and the quality management system. DDB provides her with the opportunity to grow in this area.
When not working, Misty loves to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoys the ability to travel and visit family who live farther away.
Misty stated DDB is a great place to work, they treat you like family. She says the “Christian based business ethics” has helped her to grow, not only her marketable skills and knowledge, but also personally.
Thank you, Misty for your dedication and all you do to make DDB successful.
