Next up for DDB spotlight

Amanda Kawamoto is the featured employee at DDB.
Amanda began her career with DDB as a single mom on March 19, 2013. Amanda’s first assignment was as a wrap-up tech.
It was not long until word got around that she had a passion for making jewelry. It was rather obvious to the people making the decisions that her skills with the intricate details required for making jewelry would be beneficial in the electrical department putting together electrical components. Amanda’s co-workers tease her about her OCD. She stated, “I guess it’s the mother in me.”
Her organizational skills quickly landed her the supervisor position in the department. Her peers can rest assured they will have the components they need when they need them.
“I like the challenge,” she said without hesitation when asked what she likes about working for DDB.
“The job allows me to learn new and exciting things, I love to see the finished product and how it is used. It gives me a feeling of belonging. You never know what is going to come through the door next.”
Amanda also says she loves the family atmosphere, like being a part of a big extended family, “you love to go every day to see your friends and family.” Amanda says she comes from a large family and the atmosphere is comforting.
“Amanda is also enjoying cross training in the production area. She is looking forward to retiring as a DDB family member. Amanda is an asset to the DDB family. Thank you, Amanda. We appreciate your hard work and dedication.”
