The March 2023 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Junior High were 9th grade Jeremy Black and Natalie Arroyo, 8th grade Erick Nunez and Adyson Mars and 7th grade Joshua Capuchino and Julie Elliot.
• Jeremy Black is in the 9th grade and is the son of Anna West. He is the brother of Randy, Dillon, Alyssa, Jerelyn, Thomas, Mason, and Kaden. He has three dogs.
His extracurricular activity is football. Jeremy’s biggest life goal is to join the Air Force, and his plans for the future are to finish high school. His favorite subject in school is biology. A fun fact about him that nobody knows is that he is more respectful at work. In his opinion he got picked for student of the month because he helps out.
• Natalie Arroyo is in the 9th grade. She is the daughter of Sandy and Cesar Arroyo, and she is the sister of Aiden and Gaby Arroyo. She has one pet, Frisco.
Her hobbies are dance and playing guitar. Her extracurricular activity is pom. Her biggest life goal is to graduate, and her plan for the future is to be a nurse. Her favorite subject in school is English, and a fun fact about her that nobody knows is that she loves to read. In her opinion she got student of the month because she is respectful and helpful.
• Erik Nunez is in the 8th grade. He is the son of Erik and Cynthia Nunez, and the brother to Nevaeh and Kiree Nunez. He has three pets, Blue, Diamond, and Jax.
Erik enjoys playing video games. His biggest life goal is to start a business. When Erik is older, he would like to be rich. His favorite school subject is American history. A fun fact about Erik is that he likes to work. He thinks his reason for being picked student of the month is that he is kind.
• Adyson Mars is an 8th grade student. Her parents are Misty and Chris Mars. Her siblings are Dylan Mars, Macie Johnson, Clarrisa Mars, Adam Lambert, and Alic Long. Adyson has four dogs, Max, Maddox, Bella, and Arlo.
Her hobby is dance while her extracurricular activity is band. Adyson’s favorite school subject is history. Her biggest life goal is to achieve her dream goal. While her plan for the future is to become a pediatric nurse. A fun fact about Adyson that not many people know is, she likes to go outside and ride bikes. She believes she was picked for student of the month because she is kind.
• Joshua Capuchino is in the 7th grade. His family members are Federico, Natalin, and Miranda. Joshua has two pets named Oso, which is bear in Spanish, and tigre, which is tiger in Spanish.
A hobby of his is reading books, and one of his extra-school activities is playing soccer. One of his biggest goals in life and his plans for the future is to become a doctor. His favorite school subject is science. A fun fact about him most people do not know is that he was born in Oklahoma. Joshua is thankful for being student of the month and wonders how he got it.
• Julie Elliot is in the 7th grade. Her family members are Steve, Mel, Stevie, Macey, and Katie Elliot. She has three pets named Sam, Aussie, and Kiwi.
One of her hobbies is going to church, and her extracurricular activities are band and golf. Julie’s biggest life goal is to share the word of Jesus to the world, and her plan for the future is to make her family proud. A fun fact about Julie no one knows, is that she has lived in two different states. Her favorite subject in school is band, and she believes she got picked for student of the month because she is a good student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.