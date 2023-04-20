Next up for student honors at PVHS

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for February 2023 are Nevaeh Nunez, Ramon Kennedy, Laney English, Jase Ford, Piper Quinn and Brayden Patchell.
• Nevaeh Nunez is a sophomore and the daughter of Erik and Cynthia Nunez.
Nevaeh has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She participates in BPA and serves her class as their secretary. Nevaeh competes in tennis.
• Ramon Kennedy is a sophomore and the son of Paul and Anaid Kennedy.
Ramon has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He participates on the academic team, student council and plays the trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Band. In previous years Ramon has been awarded Perfect Attendance.
• Laney English is a junior and the daughter of Brandon and Amy English.
Laney has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She is a member of both Oklahoma and National honor societies. Laney participates in BPA. She competes in basketball, cheer, and tennis. In her free time, Laney enjoys spending time with family and friends.
• Jase Ford is a junior and the son of Amber Ford and Tony Knighten.
Jase has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in football and powerlifting. In previous years Jase has been awarded Perfect Attendance.
• Piper Quinn is a senior and the daughter of Kevin and Amy Quinn.
Piper has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA and serves as the president for Rotary Interact.
Piper is a member of the Pauls Valley Marching Band where she has received numerous awards including 3 year small school all state, 7 year all district honor band, 4 year superior at state solo and ensemble contest, 4 year drum line section leader, and 3 year drum line captain. In previous years, Piper has been awarded Perfect Attendance. Piper is an active member of her church Compassion Midweek.
• Brayden Patchell is a senior and the son of Ben Patchell and Summer Teel.
Brayden has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in football and wrestling. Brayden participates in FFA. In his free time, Brayden enjoys fishing.
