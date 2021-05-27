By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
A recent client inquiry provides a good example of the impact of procrastination. The following are the facts in brief form.
Case Study – Father owns land in his own name. His wife is deceased. The land remains in his sole name. He dies in 1975. His hired hand moves in and occupies the land without permission for 17 years. No probate is completed on his estate.
Father’s children, who live out of state, discover his death in 1993 and want to claim their father’s land.
Result: It is most likely that they will lose the land due to adverse possession by another person. This process derives from trespass law.
If a person fails to take action against a trespasser for a prolonged period of time he loses the right to do so and loses legal ownership of the property.
Oklahoma has a fifteen (15) year statute of limitations on adverse possession; meaning that if someone usurps dominion and control of real property for more than that period they may have a legal claim to the land.
The example described above involves a common problem with open pastureland or unoccupied land. Evidence of this exists in the misplacement of fences which become a new boundary because of extended use by a non-owner.
What Constitutes Adverse Possession? There are many elements and no single element is normally sufficient by itself.
For example, many people believe that paying taxes is sufficient action to result in ownership. That alone is not the case. Taxes are just one element of adverse possession. The following elements are required:
1. Possession must be open and notorious and sufficiently apparent so that the owner has fair notice.
2. There must be actual and exclusive possession, i.e. living in a home; grazing the land; farming the land; fencing the land; etc. Use of the property must not be shared with the true owners or the public.
3. Possession must be continuous for the 15 year period.
4. Possession must be hostile, in other words, without the owner’s permission. Permissive use will not result in adverse possession. In the example above we do not necessarily know if the hired hand’s use was permissive.
The lesson: If you own property, know and use the property, visit it regularly and physically monitor the property to prevent hostile use by others.
