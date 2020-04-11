The Pauls Valley Sanitation Department has stopped collecting bagged trash and grass clippings set out at the curb.
The new measure which started April 8 means all bagged trash, including landscape waste, must be placed inside polycarts.
Do not put grass or any other trash loose in the trash carts.
The change is being made to help keep employees who handle bagged trash safe from contamination during the COVID-19 pandemic.
•••
The Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry is now offering help to PV residents in need with a drive-thru service twice a week.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the pantry located in the old NYA building in Wacker Park has closed.
A drive-thru service for residents who meet eligibility requirements is now scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Volunteers will check for ID's or proof or residence as the drive-thru is by the pantry's door across from the dog park. Volunteers will bring out prepared boxes of groceries to those clients who are eligible.
•••
The Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program at the senior citizens center in PV has closed the facility’s dining area but is offering pick up services for hot lunches.
Regular members can call 405-238-5892 to reserve meals, which can be picked up in a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. at the site’s circle drive out front.
