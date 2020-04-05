Fear is something that we all have to deal with from time to time. The problematic thing about fear is that it hits us each differently.
Some of us are afraid of the dark; others fear small spaces, while others fear to speak in front of people or to be alone.
Maybe right now, your fear is getting sick. There are a lot of different varieties of fear, but the one thing that all fears have in common is that they stop us.
"There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love. We love Him because He first loved us." (1 John 4:18-19)
Fear stops us from believing God. It holds us back from God's protection, and if left unchecked, fear will keep us from doing what things God is calling us to do right now.
How do you go about curbing your fears?
The only way to do that is to begin to focus on God's love for us. Today's Bible verses show us that love stops all fear. That means that the more each of us focuses on the fact that God loves us, God protects us, and God has provided everything we could ever need, the more we will do what God has called us for such a time as this.
“No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the LORD.” (Isaiah 54:17)
The more we realize that no weapon of the enemy that is formed against us will prosper is when we finally understand that fear does not have a hold on us any longer. Then fear can not be useful in our lives anymore. All we need to be is focused on God's love for us, not what is going on around us in the world.
“No evil shall befall you, Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling;” (Psalm 91:10)
God's love drives out fear. God's love shows us that God will take care of us in every situation and every circumstance.
If you are struggling with fear today, take some time to begin to think about God's love. Find Bible verses that tell how loved you are and stories that show you how God came through for those who loved Him. As you focus on God’s love, fear will have to leave your life.
“Heavenly Father, I will meditate and proclaim that No weapon formed against me shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against me in judgment will be condemned. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, And their righteousness is from You. I will keep Your Words before me as You are my creator and my life. I will not fear, but I will trust in You. I overcome because Jesus is my Lord and Savior. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
